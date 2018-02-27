Routers - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Routers Industry

Global Routers market is expected to grow from $27.05 billion in 2015 to reach $72.77 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 15.2%. The key factors that are favouring the market growth are amplified requirement for mobile devices, transfer of data, photos & videos, and other new online services. Constant reserves in telecommunication industry by governments across the world will further drive the market growth, whereas uncertainty in investments by organizations, unavailability of liquidity and shortage of credit facilities are the factors hindering the routers market.

Internet Exchange Router segment holds the largest share due to high efficiency, less power consumption and optimized rack space usage for better bandwidth capacity offered by the system. Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for high-definition content as well as multi-screen delivery. The growth can be attributed to propelling demand for multi-screen delivery and high-definition content.

Some of the key players in global Routers market include Brocade Communications Systems Inc (USA), RAD Data Communication Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), ADVA Optical Networking SE, Belkin International Inc (USA), Cisco Systems Inc (USA), D-Link Systems Inc (USA), Juniper Networks Inc (USA), MRV Communications Inc., Hatteras Networks, Inc., Siemens AG (Germany), Extreme Networks, Avici Systems, ZTE Corporation, Net Gear, Inc.(USA), Telco Systems, Tellabs Inc., ECI Telecom, Ericsson, Force10 Networks, Actelis Networks, ADTRAN Inc, Intel Corp (USA), and Alcatel Lucent

Types Covered:

• Demarcation/Network Termination Device

• Internet Data Center/ Colocation/ Hosting

• Broadband Aggregation (BRAS)

• Ethernet Service Edge Router

• Inter-provider Border Router

• Service Provider Core Router

• Internet Exchange Router

• Multiservice Edge Router

• Subscriber Edge Router

• Ethernet Aggregation

• Wireless Routers

• Ethernet Access

• Other types

End Users Covered:

• Service Providers

• Enterprises

• Other End users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

