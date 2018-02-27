Smart card - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart card Industry

Global Smart Card Market is estimated to be $7.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $13.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as growing demand for secure & reliable payments, technology advancement, rising number of mobile phone subscribers and increasing penetration of mobile phones in emerging economies are driving the market growth. However, price pressures and technological challenges are inhibiting the growth of Smart card market.

Retail and BFSI industry segments are the fastest growing segments of smart card market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to retain its leading position and is analyzed to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. From application side, telecom sector mainly 3G dominates the smart card use, while from growth perspective transportation sector remains the most dynamic sector. Payment chip-card market shows an apparent swing towards contactless and converging applications. Contactless payment can be performed with smart cards and with mobile devices. In meticulous, the demand for Dual Interface (DIF) payment cards is growing.

The key players in the global smart card market are Siemens IT solutions and services, Sony corp, Datacard corp, Renesas Electronics, Arm Holdings PLC, Atmel Corporation, Diebold Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient GMBH, Infineon Technologies AG, Ingenico SA, Inside Contactless S.A, MORPHO (SAGEM ORGA), Oberthur Technologies Group, Samsung Electronics, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Thales SA, Verifone System INC, Watchdata System CO., LTD, American Express Company, Atos SE, NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments, Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.,

Components Covered:

• Microcontroller Cards

• Memory Cards

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Telecommunication

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Government ID

• Pay TV

• Other Applications

Types Covered:

• Contact Smart Card

• Contactless Smart Card

• Hybrid Smart Card

• Dual-interface Smart Card

• Other Types

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

Continued…..

