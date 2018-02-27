Surface Computing Market 2018 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Surface Computing Industry

Global Surface Computing market is accounted for $6.11 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $46.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 33.8%. Implementation of Natural User Interface (NUI) and increase in company’s revenue due to the adoption of multi-user surface computers are the key factors driving the market growth. Whereas, the high cost of surface computers and the inadequate availability of features with regards to surface computing systems are inhibiting the market growth. Increasing use of surface computers for corporate purposes and applications in hospitality & entertainment sectors are expected to provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

Some of the important features of surface computing include multi-touch and multi-user technology, which helps in identifying physical objects through touch. It uses natural user interface (NUI) to interact with users, thereby improving the user’s experience of digital content through natural gestures, touch, and physical objects. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of more than 30% of the surface computing market.

The flat display segment has major share of the market and accounted for more than 80% in 2015. The market for three dimensional based surface computing systems is expected to grow at a high CAGR of more than 40% during the forecast period. Hospitality and retail segments hold a major share in the surface computing market. The hospitality segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 35% during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in global market include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp, Eyefactive GmbH, Planar Systems Inc., Touchmagix Media Private Limited, 3M Co., Sensytouch, Inc, Nvision Solutions Inc., Vertigo Systems GmbH, Viewsonic Corporation and Ideum Inc.

Surface Types Covered:

• Flat Display

• Curved Display

• Components

o Display

o Infrared Camera

o Projector

o Sensor

o Processor and Software

Usage Methods Covered:

• Direct

• Multi User, Object Recognition

• Multi Touch

• Other Uses

Technologies Covered:

• Resistive

• Optical

• Capacitive

• Other Technologies

Vision Types covered:

• Two Dimensional

• Three Dimensional

Hardware Components Covered:

• CPU

• Screen

• Infrared

• Other Hardware Components

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare

• Education

• Automotive

• Retail

• Financial services

• Hospitality

• Entertainment

• Government

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

