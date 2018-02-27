Video Surveillance Market 2018 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Video Surveillance Industry

Global Video Surveillance market is accounted for $19.51 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $63.2 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.3%. Increasing crime rates, growing smart phone applications, and compatibility with existing networks are the factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, rising security concerns in all regions, advanced high power embedded processor for real-time monitoring are some of the other factors fuelling the market growth of video surveillance. However, growing privacy fear, demand for higher bandwidth, and system vulnerable to hackers are hindering the market growth.

Some of the key players in global video surveillance market include Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Incorporation, Flir Systems Incorporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited, Honeywell Security Group, Infinova Corporation, Nice Systems, Limited, Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd., Pelco By Schneider Electric, Samsung Techwin Company Limited, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Company Limited, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Mobotix AG, Geovision, Inc., and Genetec, Inc.

IP-based video surveillance is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for surveillance cameras. Hardware segment dominated the video surveillance market with more than 85% of share among the global market. Cameras held the major share in hardware video surveillance market. Functional competences, standard based open architecture, and reduced cost of ownership are the factors fuelling the hardware market growth.

North America is the leading video surveillance market, accounting for more than 32% of the share. U.S. commanded the largest share in the North American region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate due to growing demand for smart imaging of everything and rapid growth in GDP.

Surveillance Types Covered:

• IP Video Surveillance

• Analog Video Surveillance

• Biometrics Surveillance Systems

Components Covered:

• Hardware

o Cameras

o Storage

o Monitors

o Accessories

• Services

o Video Surveillance as a Service (VSAAS)

o Cloud Storage by Product Software

o Cloud Storage by Deployment

• Software

o Video Analytics

o Neural Network and Algorithms

o Video Management Software (VMS)

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Residential

• Defense

• Commercial

o Healthcare

o Warehouse

o Banks and Financial Buildings

o Retail

o Lodging

o Business office

o Farming and Agriculture

• Institutional

o Government

o Educational

o Religious

o Amusement Parks

o Public Recreation Areas

• Infrastructure

o Transportation

o Highways, Streets, and Bridges

o Energy

o Stadiums, Parks, and Playgrounds

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

