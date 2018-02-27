Wearable Electronics Market 2018: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis And Forecast of 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wearable Electronics Industry

Latest Report on Wearable Electronics Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

Global Wearable Electronics market is expected to reach $43.81 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2015 to 2022. Incursion of wireless connectivity, increasing demand for portable applications in networking, positioning, and communication, wearable’s with multiple sensors and adoption of electronic smart-textiles are some of the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, raising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), increasing adoption of wearable electronics in health applications are the factors fueling the market growth. However, higher prices and power consumption issues are the factors limiting the market growth. The future growth lies in key enabling technologies, multi featured and multi application devices.

Some of the key players in global wearable electronics market include Adidas Ag, Apple, Inc., AT & T Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google, Inc., Jawbone Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nike, Inc., Pebble Technology Corp., Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp, Texas Instruments, Inc., and Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/959968-galley-equipment-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

North America commanded the largest market for wearable electronics with US accounting for around 70%. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The implications of wearable technology can influence the fields of healthcare, education, enterprise, finance, transportation, gaming and music. These technologies will tend to incorporate functional, portable electronics into individuals daily lives. The adoption of wearable electronics in mobile money, education, gaming, healthcare & fitness are expected to fuel the wearable electronics market.

Products Covered:

• Wrist Wear

o Wrist Bands

o Wrist Wear Computers and Watches

• Neck Wear

o Ties and Collars

o Fashion and Jewellery

• Eye Wear

o Smart Glasses and Goggles

o Contact Lenses and Others

• Foot Wear

o Special Application Foot Wear

o Casual Foot Wear

• Body Wear

o Arm & Leg Wear

o Clothing and Inner Wear

o Fashion & Apparel

• Other Wearable Electronics

o Smart Headsets

o Ring Scanners

o Head Bands

Technologies Covered:

• Computing Technologies

• Display Technologies

o Augmented Reality

o Head Mounted Displays (HMD)

o Head-Up Display (HUD)

• Speech Recognition

• Sensor Technologies

o Mems

o Accelerometers

• Positioning Technologies

o GPS

o Digital Compass

• Networking Technologies

o ANT+

o Bluetooth

o Wi-Fi

o NFC

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/960039-wearable-electronics-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Components Covered:

• Sensing

• Display

• Interface

• Memory

• Control

• Positioning and Networking

• Power Supply

• PCBs

• Battery

• Audio

• Camera

• Other Components

Applications Covered:

• Consumer Electronics

o Multi-Function applications

o Fitness/Sports Applications

o Garments & Fashion Applications

o Infotainment & Multimedia Applications

o Others Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

o Clinical

o Non-Clinical

• Enterprise & Industrial

o Logistics, Packaging, & Warehouse Applications

o Other Enterprise & Industrials

• Entertainment applications

• Defense

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

.....

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym