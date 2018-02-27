Wifi Hotspot Market 2018 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wifi Hotspot Industry

Latest Report on Wifi Hotspot Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

Global WiFi Hotspot market is accounted for $1.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2015 to 2022. The factors that are favoring the market growth include investment in smart city projects, remote mobile workers, adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots by the retail, hospitality & education sectors and deployment in transportation hubs. However, lack of security during the usage of Wi-Fi and bandwidth requirement is restraining the market growth. Wi-Fi provides an opportunity for fixed-line operators to collaborate with the mobile broadband field.

"Homespot" public Wi-Fi is expected to witness high growth rising to more than 300 million in 2018 and taking Wi-Fi from the cities to the suburbs. Wi-Fi on transport is also poised to grow rapidly during the forecast period. More than half of the commercial hotspots are controlled by players whose primary business is not telecommunications. Over the next few years, global hotspot numbers will reach more than 350 million, which is equivalent to one Wi-Fi hotspot for every 18 individuals on earth. Increasing adoption of Bring your own Device (BYOD), and advanced network infrastructure have boosted the use of Wi-Fi hotspots for Community Hotspots and Public Hotspots. Enterprises and government entities commanded the end user segment. North America is the largest market due to deployment of 3.5G and 4G Networks. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to development in wireless infrastructure and affordable internet connectivity in rural areas. France currently has the most hotspots, followed by the US and UK. While Europe currently has the densest Wi-Fi coverage, Asia is set to overtake it by 2018.

Some of the key players in global Wifi Hotspot market are Nokia Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Aruba Networks, iPass, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Aptilo Networks, Netgear, Boingo Wireless, Inc, CableWiFi, Cox Communications, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, FCC (Federal Communications Commission), Globalstar, Google, Korea Telecom, Meraki, Qualcomm, Scratch Wireless, Verizon and Vodafone.

Services Covered:

• Consulting Services

• Installation and Integration Services

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Softwares Covered:

• Wi-Fi security software

• Wi-Fi hotspot billing software

• Cloud based hotspot management

• Centralized hotspot management

Components Covered:

• Mobile hotspot devices

• Wireless hotspot controllers

• Wireless hotspot gateways

Types Covered:

• Community Hotspots

• Public Hotspots

End Users Covered:

• Enterprises

• Communication Service Provider & Network Operators

• Government

Applications Covered:

• Education

• Financial Services

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Telecom & IT

• Transportation

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

