Macedonian Human Rights Movement International Condemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism

Facebook participates in anti-Macedonian hate. Demand that our human rights be respected. #OurNameIsMacedonia

It is shocking that Facebook has chosen to aid Macedonia's most notorious human rights oppressor, Greece, in denying the existence of the Macedonian nation.

The disgusting things I've been called by Greeks that I have reported apparently do not go against “Facebook community standards”. Yet, I'm in violation for defending my most basic of human rights.” — Nik Petrovski

TORONTO, CANADA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macedonian Human Rights Movement International is issuing its THIRD press release demanding that Facebook immediately end its blatant anti-Macedonian policies. It is shocking that Facebook has chosen to aid Macedonia's most notorious human rights oppressor, Greece, in denying the existence of the Macedonian nation.

When Macedonian Facebook users complain about the unabashed racism that they experience at the hands of Greeks, Bulgarians and Albanians, Facebook chooses to do nothing. Twitter, on the other hand, has taken steps to defend Macedonians against such hatred. However, when Greeks express outrage at the mere existence of Macedonians, Facebook takes action against the oppressed.

For the second time in less than two months, Nik Petrovski, a Macedonian from Sydney, Australia, has had his Facebook account suspended for defending his right to exist as who he is - a Macedonian. See our press release of January 22, 2018 explaining how Mr. Petrovski's account was suspended simply for saying that Macedonia IS NOT Greek. Using Facebook's logic, one would expect Facebook to immediately condemn the UN

Universal Declaration for Human Rights and all international human rights conventions aimed at DEFENDING ethnic groups against hate and cultural genocide.

Facebook, we DEMAND an immediate answer to Mr. Petrovski's question and an immediate reversal of your racist policy.

According to Facebook's so-called "community standards", "We remove posts that attack people based on their race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, gender, or disability."

Actually, Facebook, you don't. When Macedonians complain, you do nothing. Greeks and Bulgarians are culturally misappropriating everything Macedonian, and you blindly fall for their racist tactics. You see, one ethnic group cannot have two ethnic identities. Macedonians are not attacking Greeks and Bulgarians for being Greek or Bulgarian. Macedonians, in fact, are not attacking anybody. Macedonians are defending the only ethnicity we have ever known against cultural misappropriation by our oppressors.

Facebook, we demand that you act now, apologize, and reverse your hateful anti-Macedonian policy. Abide by your own self-proclaimed principles.

Macedonians, join our call to demand immediate action from Facebook. Join MHRMI's #OurNameIsMacedonia campaign in defence of Macedonia and Macedonians and an immediate end to the anti-Macedonian name negotiations. OUR NAME IS MACEDONIA. Demand respect for it.

--- Macedonian Human Rights Movement International (MHRMI) has been active on human and national rights issues for Macedonians and other oppressed peoples since 1986. For more information: 1-416-850-7125, info@mhrmi.org, www.mhrmi.org, twitter.com/mhrmi, facebook.com/mhrmi, mhrmi.org/OurNameIsMacedonia #OurNameIsMacedonia