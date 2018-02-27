Australia - Future of Foodservice Market 2018 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

Australia - Future of Foodservice 2018 Key Players - Domino's Pizza, Donut King, Hudson's Coffee, McDonald's Market Analysis and Forecast to 2021

"Australia

- The Future of Foodservice to 2021", published by provides extensive insight and analysis of the Australian Foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

The Australian profit sector foodservice market grew at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2014 and 2016. This value growth is forecast to accelerate to a CAGR of 2.6% over the next five years (2016 - 2021). Steady growth reflects the robust and stable nature of the Australian economy, which avoided recession during the 2008 financial crisis. As such, consumers remain relatively affluent, which has fuelled an adventurous and experimental attitude within the market. QSR operators in particular have been quick to respond to this consumer trend, with the market regularly being used as a test-bed for new and novel food items.

Companies mentioned

The report includes -

- Overview of Australia's macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Australia's foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution.

- Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within Australia’s foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

- Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the Australian population.

- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

- Case Studies: Learn from examples of recent successes and failures within the Australian foodservice market.

Scope

- A trend of “widespread individualism” among consumers has seen operators across all channel cater to particular dietary needs and desires (high protein, low GI, gluten free).

- Australia’s robust economy has created a large segment of affluent consumers, fuelling value growth of the FSR channel which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the next five years. This has also had a knock-on effect on other foodservice channels, with operators seeking to premiumize their offerings.

- The experimental attitudes of consumers has made the Australian market into a test-bed for various new foodservice products and concepts, especially within the QSR channel.

Reasons to buy

- Specific forecasts of the Australian foodservice market over the next five years (2016-2021) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

- Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

- Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within the Australian foodservice market.

