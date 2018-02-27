Shamanic Practitioner Amanda Foulger to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TOPANGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been a renewed interest in shamanism in our culture, particularly in recent years. Shamanism is an ancient system for healing, well-being, guidance and growth using human abilities of body, mind and spirit. Shamanism is the oldest form of spiritual practice we have on earth and has been practiced in many traditional cultures.

In a traditional culture, a shaman is a person who knows how to enter non-ordinary reality in an altered state of consciousness to deliver spiritual help and healing for others. Cross-culturally, shamans learn how to connect with wise and compassionate resources there to bring information, healing, guidance and growth - to help people to move forward.

Amanda Foulger is a practitioner and teacher of core shamanism, a senior faculty member of the Foundation for Shamanic Studies. She provides private shamanic healing and counseling to address the spiritual aspect of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual conditions. In traditional cultures, shamans have been said to heal with the eyes and hands of the heart.

“We humans have the capacity to access non-ordinary reality,” says Amanda. “The work I do is a very practical way to address some of the common problems and issues of human life. Shamanism is useful in that it enables us to recognize that we are not just having a physical life and that we are not alone.”

Amanda says people visit her for different reasons. Some simply want to have a shamanic experience or to confirm the reality of such personal experiences. But most have an issue – physical, mental, emotional or spiritual that they need help with. Some have a sense of calling, and need support and training.

“Early in life I had some experiences and perceptions beyond this reality.” Amanda first became interested in shamanism following an early spiritual emergence experience. Gradually she realized “I wanted to do something with it to help people.” She studied in various spiritual traditions - Hinduism, Buddhism and Sufism. But it wasn’t until she was introduced to the work of Michael Harner, founder of the Foundation for Shamanic Studies, author of the influential book "The Way of the Shaman,” that she dedicated herself to the practice.

“Michael introduced contemporary shamanism to the West,” says Amanda. “Initially he had experiences as an anthropologist living in shamanic cultures in South America over several years. Subsequently he visited shamanic cultures in different parts of the world and did extensive ethnographic research. He determined these peoples had knowledge that was valuable and needed to be reintroduced in our modern world.

“We need to learn ways to reconnect to the creative power of the universe to be embodied within ourselves and to live in harmony with all beings. Shamanism enables us to find a place of spiritual freedom and independence,” says Amanda. “The word ‘inspiration’ means to be inspirited. It's not being a victim, it's being an active participant in your life. I think these experiences are deeply moving and inspiring. They can be game-changers for people.”

