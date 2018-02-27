UK Insurance Aggregators : Market To Observe Major Demand in Coming Period of Time

UK Insurance Aggregators

"UK Insurance Aggregators 2018", report explores consumer purchasing behavior through price comparison sites and how it is changing. It discovers what is most influential to customers when selecting a policy through the channel and reveals the brand strategies of the four leading sites. Their distinct approaches to advertising are also highlighted, as well as key factors that will influence the market over the coming years - including regulation and new technology.

Major Companies mentioned are:

Moneysupermarket.com

Confused.com

Gocompare.com

Comparethemarket.com

BGL Group

Admiral Group

Competition and Markets Authority

Financial Conduct Authority

Brolly

Guevara

Merlinio

CompareChecker

Insurethebox

The proportion of consumers using aggregators for research purposes rose in three of the four leading personal lines categories in 2017, after continuously declining for three consecutive years in all four lines. The motor and pet lines saw rises of just under 5.0 percentage points as consumers looked for savings when faced with increasing premiums in both sectors. However, this increased traffic did not necessarily lead to more purchases through price comparison websites.

Three of the four main aggregators reported an improved year-on-year financial performance.

Web traffic increased but dominance in individual channels declined as consumers opted to go direct to insurers.

Confused.com was the only aggregator to launch a large-scale campaign up to H1 2017, but Comparethemarket.com and Moneysupermarket.com released theirs later in the year.

Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

Analyze current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

