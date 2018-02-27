Asia-Pacific Haircare Sector : An lucrative opportunities for Key Players in this Region

Asia-Pacific Haircare Sector

The Asia-Pacific haircare sector, accounting for 35.2% share of the global market, was valued at US$24,470.1 million in 2017. Of the seven categories, shampoo held the largest share, accounting for 50.4% of total value sales in 2017. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channels for haircare products in the Asia-Pacific region, accounting for 31.1% of total value sales in 2017.

Major Scope Of the Report:

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the haircare sector in the region. It includes analysis on the following:

Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of haircare categories across the key countries in the region.

High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2017-2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for haircare across the key countries in the region.

In 2017. It covers these distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, health & beauty stores, dollar stores, which include variety stores & general merchandisers and others, which includes cash & carries & warehouse clubs and others.

Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012-2022) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (units) of hair care.

Reasons to buy

Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

Analyze current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

