Meet Curlynet, the spiral-coiled Ethernet cable
Say goodbye to snags and tangles with an adjustable-length Ethernet cable that goes the distanceKANSAS CITY, MO, USA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever snagged your foot on an Ethernet cable and worried if you damaged your PC in the process? Or bought a bunch of different cable lengths because none were just the right size? If headphones, desk phones, and car chargers have spiral-coiled cables for ease of use, we figure that Ethernet cables should, too.
Curlynet from Coaxifi is the only Ethernet cable that truly adjusts to your workspace, be it a treadmill desk, a server rack, a computer cart, or anything in between. It can stretch more than 3 times its coiled length. That means you can easily plug into switch ports and wall plates without needing to balance your laptop on the edge of a desk. By keeping cables from dangling on the floor, you'll have one less thing to trip over. You can also use Curlynet to tidy up cabling on routers, switches, and patch panels.
Rugged and durable
Curlynet is designed to be more rugged than your average Ethernet cable. Its thick jacket provides insulation from interfering signals, with better resistance to cuts and tears. Its durability will stand up to years of abuse. Short cables can put strain on Ethernet connectors, while long cables collect dust on the floor and tangle, and folding regular cables with twist ties can damage wires over time. Curlynet's design helps prevent damage to its connectors as well as your gear. Step on it, stretch it, even jump-rope with it - Curlynet will snap back to its original shape.
An IT essential
Curlynet should be part of any IT pro's toolkit, especially when traveling to new job sites where a spare cable can come in handy. Instead of stocking 4-5 different cabling lengths to have on hand, Curlynet can get the job done without tangling in your backpack or luggage, with no twist ties needed. It also makes a great gift for college students, along with the gamers and computer nerds in your family. And Curlynet is a thoughtful way to avoid trip-and-fall liability in any workplace. Instead of having excess cabling spilling all over your desk, or an ergonomic meltdown from poor spacing of hardware, you get the best of both worlds.
Goes the distance
Curlynet comes in two sizes to accommodate different cabling lengths:
Small Curlynet is 2.3 feet/0.7 meters long when coiled and stretches to over 7 feet/2.1 meters. It's ideal for connections to routers, server racks, and other hardware wherever space is at a premium.
Big Curlynet is 4.8 feet/1.5 meters long when coiled and stretches to over 20 feet/6.1 meters. It's a safe cabling solution for equipment on portable carts, PoE desk phones, and anything else near your feet. Great for when you need some extra slack.
Where to find it
Curlynet is available for a limited time on Kickstarter.
About Coaxifi
Coaxifi is dedicated to developing the most innovative, lowest-cost cabling solutions for homes and offices. Check out our Web site for Wi-Fi over coax (WoCA) products, gigabit Ethernet over coax (MoCA) products, and more.
