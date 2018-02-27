This Artificial Intelligence Company Could be the Next Big Social Media Opportunity since Facebook's IPO

The Best Place for Emerging Growth Companies

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI)

VITA’s biggest competitive advantage is its ability to allow users to upload content about events unfolding around them without fear that they will be judged.” — Sean Guerrero, CEO Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: VMSI)