MatriSys Bioscience Announces Additions to our Scientific Advisory Board

MatriSys Bioscience's Scientific Advisory Board will be joined by three independent, internationally renowned scientists and clinicians

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatriSys Bioscience, a leader in the field of microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of skin conditions, today announced additions to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). MatriSys Bioscience's co-founder, Professor Richard Gallo, Distinguished Professor and Founding Chair of the Department of Dermatology at UCSD and a world leader in the use of microbes as novel medicine will be joined by three independent, internationally renowned scientists and clinicians.

Dr. Lawrence Eichenfield is Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics, Vice Chair, Department of Dermatology and Chief, Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology at Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego and at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, was a pediatric resident and chief resident at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia before completing dermatology training at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is board certified in pediatrics, dermatology, and pediatric dermatology.

Dr. Eichenfield's clinical interests include atopic dermatitis, acne, psoriasis, vascular lesions, neonatal dermatology, laser surgery, and skin signs of systemic disease. He has authored more than 300 journal articles, chapters, abstracts and books on these topics and serves on the editorial boards of several journals and periodicals. Along with being editor-in-chief of Pediatric Dermatology, he has served as senior editor for "Neonatal and Infant Dermatology" and "The Eczemas".

Dr. Eichenfield is past president of the Society for Pediatric Dermatology and has served on the board of the American Academy of Dermatology. He is also a founding board member of the American Acne & Rosacea Society and is a founder and co-chair of the Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance, a collaborative research network.

Dr. Peter Elias is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco where he serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Department of Dermatology and heads a multidisciplinary research group headquartered at the SF Veteran Affair Medical Center.

Dr. Elias received his medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco. He trained in dermatology at Harvard University and NIH, and in internal medicine at UCSF. Dr. Elias has devoted his research to understanding epidermal biology, focusing primarily on the skin's permeability barrier and its other protective functions. His research is aimed at improving the care of dermatology patients through a better understanding of disease-causing mechanisms and the development of novel therapies with improved safety profiles. He has co-authored over 700 scientific articles and review articles, and three books on the subject of the skin barrier in health and disease.

Dr. Elias has served or currently serves as a consultant to several pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries including J&J, Unilever, Estée Lauder, CHANEL (MAB), L'Oréal, ISDIN (MAB), and Symrise (SAB), and currently to PuraCap Pharma (MAB), Pharmavite (MAB), NeoPharma (SAB), GPower, Patagonia, and Avadim (SAB).

He is the recipient of many honors, including the William Montagna and the Kligman-Frost Awards from the Society of Investigative Dermatology. He is an honorary member of the SID and has been elected to memberships in the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the American Association of Professors.

Dr. Amy Paller is Professor and Chair of Dermatology, Professor of Pediatrics, and Director of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine's Skin Disease Research Center. Dr. Paller is an NIH-funded investigator who currently serves on the NIAMS Board of Scientific Counselors (NIH). Dr. Paller has been President of the Society for Investigative Dermatology, the Women's Dermatologic Society, and the Society for Pediatric Dermatology, and currently is President of the International Eczema Council and the International Society of Pediatric Dermatology. She was the inaugural Co-chair of the Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance and has been Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of the National Eczema Association.

Dr. Paller's clinical interests focus on genetic disorders of the skin and cutaneous immunologic disorders in children, including atopic dermatitis. In her laboratory, she studies the role of topically-applied gene suppression using nanoconstructs to treat skin disease with a focus on inflammatory skin disease and diabetic ulcers. Dr. Paller has been the lead investigator on several landmark trials in pediatric skin disease. She is an author of more than 550 journal articles, chapters, and books, and has been on the editorial boards of several journals, including the Journal of Investigative Dermatology and the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. She is the recipient of many awards, among them the Rothman Award from the Society for Investigative Dermatology.

On welcoming the members to the SAB, Mark S. Wilson, MatriSys Bioscience's CEO said: "Growing our Scientific Advisory Board represents another important step forward for the company. We have attracted some of the world's leading experts in dermatological diseases as we pursue the development of MSB-01. Importantly, the additions to our SAB are an endorsement of the Company's unique technology platform. These new SAB members bring a wealth of experience across research and clinical trials which will be essential to drive forward the clinical potential of our unique skin microbiome platform for key dermatological indications for which effective therapies are currently limited."

The Scientific Advisory Board will work closely with the MatriSys management team as it actively prepares to advance its lead product candidate, MSB-01, a microbiome-based topical formulation into Phase II B clinical studies. The Company believes MSB-01 has the potential to transform the treatment of atopic dermatitis for the eighteen million American patients.

About MSB-01

MatriSys Bioscience is currently developing MSB-01 which is a commercially viable room-temperature stable topical formulation of freeze-dried S. hominis Strain A9 bacteria in an anhydrous lotion for application to the lesional skin of AD patients. The lyophilized bacteria are revived in the presence of skin moisture and kill S. aureus that colonize the patients' skin. MSB-01 entered Phase 2A in September 2017 (in a frozen formulation).

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is a clinical stage Specialty Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and commercializing rational microbiome therapies for the top five dermatology and skin care conditions. Our foundational microbiome therapeutics platform is based on the pioneering work of Richard L. Gallo MD PhD.