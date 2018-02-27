New Prank Website Targets Politics and the Non-PC
Everything from prank greeting cards with snowflake confetti and Trump-style butterflyers to send to friends to very non-PC shirts, magnets, and stickers.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new website has emerged following CPAC called http://PoliticalPranks.com. This site is in a soft launch with currently limited products, slated for a full launch on April 1st (April Fools Day). With a wide array of prank greeting cards that can have various confetti options and a Trump-style butterflyer, stickers to use on friends cars without causing damage and still getting a good laugh, stickers for personal use, and various t-shirts to thumb your nose at political correctness. Currently the options are pranks are more geared toward use on a more liberal friend, but on April 1st there will be pranks for liberals to be able to send to their more conservative friends too.
Dave Goss
PoliticalPranks.com
310-867-5488
email us here