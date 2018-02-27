Whispering Vines Studio to gift press from their new collection at the GBK's Pre Oscars Celebrity Gifting Suite Mar 2-3
Press will be gifted from Whispering Vines Studio new collection "Touch of Gold"PORT ORCHARD, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelry designer Kathleen Dobson Piasecki of www.whisperingvinesstudio.com will be participating in GBK’s upcoming gifting suite at the 2018 Pre Oscars. This is an invitation only event held in Beverly Hills, CA. Being a member of The Artisan Group, Whispering Vines Studio has been included in gifting unique opportunities and several TV shows.
Select members of the press will be gifted the Gold and Silver Spinner Ring from Whispering Vines new collection “Touch of Gold”. This ring features two gold filled spinners flanking one sterling silver spinner on a hammered sterling silver base.
“Touch of Gold” collection features pieces of hammered sterling silver and gold filled jewelry. Visit www.whisperingvinesstudio.com to view this stunning collection. Each piece is handcrafted using time honored jewelry making techniques and tools. Focusing on pieces that speak to your inner being and true soul is our passion.
Whispering Vines Studio was founded in 2006 and is based in the Pacific Northwest. To receive a 20% off instant discount code go to http://eepurl.com/bUf2g5 to use on your first order.
You can contact Kathleen Dobson Piasecki at kathleen@whisperingvinesstudio.com
Additional links
www.facebook.com/whisperingvinesstudio/
@katdobvines for Twitter and Instagram
Kathleen Dobson Piasecki
Whispering Vines Studio
253-273-7550
