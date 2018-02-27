Julie Young Joins Crescent Real Estate as General Manager of The Crescent

Julie A. Young, General Manager of The Crescent® The Crescent's plaza features one of many gathering spots for customers and neighbors in Uptown Dallas. Visitors to the upscale retail shops, restaurants and Hotel Crescent Court & Spa enjoy The Crescent's refreshed courtyard.

Veteran commercial real estate executive & industry leader returns to Crescent to lead operations of Uptown Dallas mix-use office tower and retail space.

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announced the return of Julie A. Young to Crescent as General Manager of The Crescent®, the iconic mixed-use commercial real estate and retail space in Uptown Dallas managed by Crescent and owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Young is a 24-year veteran of the Dallas commercial real estate market and current board member of Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) Dallas. She begins her new job at The Crescent® on March 5th.

Young returns to Crescenthttp://www.crescent.com after working as Associate Director at CB Richard Ellis (CBRE) since 2006. At CBRE, she directly managed the 1.2 million square-foot KBS Realty portfolio and supervised 10 CBRE managers responsible for more than 8 million square feet of Class A property in Dallas. Young previously worked for Crescent from 1994 until 2006 as a senior property manager of a 930,000 square-foot Las Colinas portfolio and the 60-story Comerica Bank Tower in Dallas that Crescent managed.

“Hiring Julie Young as general manager of The Crescent® is a nice win for us. She is bringing her skills and a powerful work ethic home to where she started her commercial real estate career,” said John Zogg, Managing Director of Crescent.

Zogg cited Young’s experience managing Class A properties, her dedication to customer service and her knowledge and leadership of the commercial real estate industry as attributes that make her an excellent choice to lead The Crescent®.

A recent $33 million renovation to create more attractive external gathering spaces at The Crescent® is attracting new office customers and new dining options, such as East Hampton Sandwich Co. and Sixty Vines. Also adding to the vibrancy of The Crescent® is a current $30 million “re-imagination” of the Hotel Crescent Court and Spa expected to be completed next month.

“What a great time to join The Crescent®,” said Young. “The reawakening of The Crescent® has generated a vibrancy that is attracting office customers and creative dining options, providing a popular gathering space for our retail and office customers, as well as our Uptown Dallas neighbors.”

Young is experienced in day-to-day operations, budgeting and capital project oversight of commercial real estate. She also has managed staff development, owner relationships and building transitions.

In addition to serving on the BOMA Dallas board, Young is a past president of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Dallas and is a board trustee with the Dallas Women’s Foundation, as well as has chaired charitable events in Dallas.

