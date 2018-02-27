E-2 Investor Visa. A Better Route Than The EB-5?

A Grenada passport is an easier way to own a business in the U.S.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The E-2 visa is a favorable visa option for many foreign national entrepreneurs who want to either start or buy a business in the U.S. For one, it doesn't require a minimum investment like the EB-5 investor visa necessitates. Secondly, the only hard rule for applying is that one must hold a valid passport from a treaty country.

Amongst the countries that the U.S. has signed treaty agreements with is the Caribbean island of Grenada. Grenada is unique in that it is the only country which offers a Citizenship by Investment Program while also having signed an E-2 Investor Visa Treaty with the United States. Through the Citizenship by Investment program, successful applicants are able to receive Grenada citizenship in as little as 4 months, making them eligible to then apply under the E-2 visa program. This process is actually much faster than the EB-5 program which in many cases can take up to 18 months to receive residency.

It is worth noting that dual nationality does not impact one's eligibility to apply for the E-2 visa. If we take Grenada as an example, one could obtain a second citizenship through their citizenship by investment program while retaining their original citizenship, and still be eligible to apply for the E-2 visa.

Another advantage for those interested in the E-2 visa is that the country of residence is not of concern-having a valid passport from a treaty country is what ultimately matters. Because Grenada does not have a physical residency requirement, Citizenship by Investment applicants are not required to live on the island in order to hold a valid passport. Again, the key to one's application for the E-2 visa is simply obtaining the second citizenship, and relocation is not necessary.

In addition to having a clearly defined route to application, investors will also be happy to know that U.S. government guidelines state that the investment must be substantial and sufficient to ensure the success of the desired enterprise, but they do not clearly state a minimum investment amount. In comparison, the EB-5 investor visa requires a sizeable minimum investment of $500,000 USD. As we know, different businesses require varied amounts of capital, and the amount one needs to invest in order to be eligible for the E-2 visa depends on the nature of the business.

Another attractive feature of the E-2 visa program is that investors can include dependent family members in their applications. There are a number of steps one must take in order to submit an application online and then receive a follow-up interview at the U.S. Consulate. The guidelines make it very clear that applicants are responsible for ensuring that they apply under the appropriate visa classification and that they must submit the required documentation pertaining to the application.

Of course, if one consults with trusted citizenship by investment professionals, such as Elevay, proceeding to obtain a second citizenship through Grenada - the path toward obtaining the E2 Visa will be quite streamlined. Those interested in the E-2 visa, therefore, have a surefire route to apply with the guidance of an experienced immigration consultant from Elevay.

