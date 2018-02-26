New Field Installable Type-N Connector Saves Time and Money
Amphenol RF interconnect solution provides high performance results without the need for expensive tooling and advanced skill.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is proud to introduce a field installable version of the popular Type-N connector optimized for LMR® 400 cable. This new connector provides the same high performance results as the rest of the product series, however, does not have the same costly installation requirements. The field installable Type-N connector can be terminated tool-free with no advanced skill set, saving both time and expense. This connector is ideal for a wide variety of applications including antennas, base stations, instrumentation and broadcast solutions.
The field installable Type-N connector is a reliable option for use in less than ideal circumstances. Installation and removal of these connectors can be performed tool-free with no soldering or crimping required, dramatically reducing termination time and eliminating hazardous fumes and safety concerns.
This 50 ohm connector operates at a frequency of DC to 6 GHz. It is also an IP-67 rated sealed solution (once mating occurs) which allows it to maintain performance in harsh conditions and in the case of temporary submergence.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
LMR® is a registered trademark of Times Microwave.
# # #
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Coordinator
Amphenol RF
203-796-2034
email us here