RUDY KUSUMA HOMESELLING TEAM IS LOOKING AFTER THE BUYERS’ INTEREST IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Homeselling Team has proudly announced that it is enabling everyone to search every Real Estate Company’s listing in Southern California with its remarkable online database. Aspiring homeowners in California can now view homes at their leisure and they can then call the Rudy L. Kusuma Homeselling Team for their very own private showing of the property. The team is now welcoming everyone to become a part of this amazing database simply by registering free on the website.

“With Team NuVision, your agent will be a buyer’s agent who will represent only you when you purchase a home and he will be looking after your best interest only in order to help you secure the home of your dreams and at the same time saving you thousands of dollars.” Said Rudy Kusuma, while introducing this amazing innovation introduced to the real estate market of Southern California. Rudy Kusuma has won several awards and is known nationwide for single-handedly revolutionizing an entire industry.

Negotiations can be a tricky subject when it comes to closing a deal and since most agents are looking after the sellers’ interest, buyers end up paying much more than they should be paying in the first place. Therefore, the Rudy L. Kusuma Homeselling Team is offering a 100% representation of the buyers and this valuable service is absolutely free.

About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

