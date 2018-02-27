COBRA LEGAL SOLUTIONS' CEO NAMED BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Cobra's CEO, Candice Corby, is a finalist for Business Leader of the Year for the Women in IT Awards - USAAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading global provider of technology and legal services, is proud to announce its President and Chief Executive Officer, Candice Corby, has been named a finalist for Business Leader of the Year by the prestigious Women in IT Awards - USA. The Business Leader of the Year award recognizes a female leader of a technology company who has demonstrated outstanding business leadership in the last 18 months. Judges will examine the progress and growth of the company, innovation it has brought to the market, and specific achievements and initiatives of the candidates.
"I am honored by this recognition and am confident that the Women in IT Awards will bring further awareness and opportunities for women in the technology sector. I could not be more proud of Cobra for the exceptional results it produces for our clients from our diverse team around the world," said Candice Corby, Cobra's CEO.
Ms. Corby is dedicated to providing career opportunities to woman and minorities as Cobra is 99% diverse and employs 80% woman world-wide. In the past year, through Ms. Corby's innovative drive and outstanding leadership, Cobra celebrated its 10-year anniversary, was identified as a top 2 world-wide back office and BPO firm for Legal Outsourcing by Clutch.co, received a Silver Award for Outstanding Partnership Hosting Excellence from iConect, expanded capacity with the addition of two data centers, and launched its technology division, CobrATX. Aside from leading her team at Cobra, Ms. Corby is deeply motivated to be a great global citizen, focusing on social responsibility around the world.
Award winners will be announced on March 22nd, 2018, as the Women in IT Awards will come to the United States for the first time, taking place in one of the world's most prominent business cities, New York, at the grand Gotham Hall in Manhattan.
---
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra empowers corporations and law firms to scale quickly by providing high quality, cost-effective legal, information, and technology management services. Cobra's world-class attorneys and technical experts consult with clients to design and staff key legal functions, develop technology to automate legal processes, and perform project-based document review, abstraction, and legal research.
More information is available at www.cobralegalsolutions.com | www.cobratx.com.
---
About Women in IT Awards
The Women in IT Awards is the technology world's most prominent and influential diversity program. Held for the last three years in London, the 2017 Awards event was attended by over 1,000 business and tech leaders, making it the largest tech diversity event ever staged. With just 25% of computing jobs in the US held by women, and much fewer at senior and executive levels, the event seeks to tackle the industry's gender imbalance by showcasing the achievements of women in technology, identifying new role models and promoting constructive dialogue around diversity among key industry leaders.
Organized by business-technology magazine and website Information Age, the Women in IT Awards has gathered resounding support from trade associations, politicians and companies of all sizes and sectors since launching in 2015.
More information is available at www.womeninitawards.com/new-york.
Emily Whitehair
Cobra Legal Solutions LLC
5124742366
email us here