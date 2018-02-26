SIPA Gives Back to the Community

Statewide Internet Portal Authority to Award Micro-Grants

The Micro-Grant Program gives governments the opportunity to request funds that will enable them to customize the way information is getting to residents” — SIPA

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) January brings the promise of Micro-Grant proposals. Every year, for the past 7 years, SIPA has awarded grants to Colorado governments to help constituents access more information and services online through effective and efficient technology. Since the inception of the grant program in 2010, SIPA has awarded more than 145 grants totaling over $713,000.

The Micro-Grant program is an obvious manifestation of what SIPA does best: consult and partner with governments to provide opportunities and forums for residents to connect with their governments. Most governments take advantage of SIPA’s no-cost portal services offered in partnership with Colorado Interactive: websites on Colorado.gov, the ability to take credit cards, or application development. However, during Micro-Grant season, the requests for SIPA’s services look different.

SIPA realizes that Colorado governments often need services that are tailored to them, or they have an idea for an application or service not already offered by SIPA. The Micro-Grant Program gives governments the opportunity to request funds that will enable them to customize the way information is getting to residents in a form that is unique to the needs of their communities. Committed to their partners and state residents, “SIPA is proud to give back to Colorado and looks forward, every year, to being able to do so,” says Jack Arrowsmith, SIPA’s executive director, “and we are excited to announce this year’s winners in the coming weeks.” SIPA makes resident-facing, government services available for those who need them.

With the Micro-Grant deadline behind us, SIPA is looking forward. First and foremost, the SIPA Staff and Board of Directors are dedicated to reading and prioritizing grant submissions. Then, in just a few months’ time, the winners will be awarded in conjunction with SIPA’s 8th annual User Conference. This year, the User Conference and Micro-Grant award ceremony will take place on April 24, 2018. But until then, SIPA is ready to help its government partners implement new technology or assess cyber security needs.

If you didn’t make the deadline for the Micro-Grant this year, keep a look out for the next application cycle opening in December 2018.

Past grant recipients include: History Colorado, City of Arvada, City of Englewood, Sedgwick County Assessor’s Office, Morgan County, La Veta Fire Protection District, Grand County Library, Bow Mar Water and Sanitation District, the Town of Bennett and the University of Colorado Boulder.

