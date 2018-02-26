Santorini weddings
This beautiful couple Stacey and Chris they first met in Dubai on the Palm Jumeriah in Dubai in 2011
While in a romantic trip in Krabi Thailand 1st April 2016 Chris proposed to Stacey . They stayed together for 16 months and they decided to celebrate their wedding in Santorini in a wonderful, romantic place at the rim of the caldera at sunset time . The wedding took place in July 2017 and 53 guests attended the civil ceremony.
The wedding theme was romantic bird cage and they were placed in all reception tables, wish book and candy table and they were full with lilac, cream, white, pink, silver colors flowers.
The Bridal bouquet was off white , blush and lilac roses
There were 2 Bridesmaids, and they wore the Corwin Multi Tie dress from Coast in Lavender. Stacey picked Lavender as it was her Nan’s favorite color so that there would be a part of her at our wedding.
There were also 2 groomsman and 1 best man. Kev (Best man) Dave and Craig were groomsman. They wore a blue suit from Charles Tyrwhitt London. The suit was very light weight but formal so perfect for a Santorini warm wedding and the look Chris wanted.
The bride wore a hair piece and earrings from ‘Ivory and Co’ it is a bridal range from the John Lewis department store. They were elegant and fitted our romantic look we wanted for the wedding.
Stacey's hair was Hollywood waves. The morning of the wedding, Stacey decided not to wear her veil as she loved her hair so much and wanted it on show.The make up had a fresh look with pink lips to fit the romantic theme of the wedding.
