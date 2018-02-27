OnPage’s Latest Release Ensures Better Workflow and Safer Communications
OnPage’s new release for Android and iPhone provides features to improve in-app security as well as the user’s ability to know Team availability
Improved security
The releases, version 5.2.0 for the iPhone and 3.5.0 for the Android, present the user with greater ability to control the security of the OnPage application and thus greater ability to keep the content of messages secure. With the new release, new users will:
• Need to increase password length to 8-25 characters
• Instantly be logged out after five failed log-ins
Empowering Incident responders
The new release also importantly provides users of the app with the ability to mirror the presence information found on the console. Formerly, only the administrator or individuals with access to the console were able to see whether colleagues were logged into the app or logged out. This lack of ability to see presence information on the app hindered users in the field from having access to this information.
Now, users do not need to waste time in knowing their colleagues’ status as they can immediately see if the colleague is logged in. With this knowledge a physician, IT professional or MSP can immediately reach out to their colleague or work groups to resolve an important issue.
Inevitably the goal is to minimize response time and resolve issues as quickly as possible. In IT, MSP and healthcare, rapid response is paramount. This new feature aids in that important goal.
Says OnPage Corporation's CEO Judit Sharon:
"Whether for its healthcare clients who work with HIPAA, its MSPs resolving client issues in the field or its IT customers working in-house with peers to resolve critical outages, OnPage makes its clients’ needs for improved security and workflow paramount. This means that in a world where potential security breaches are always around the corner, we want to help our clients stay a step ahead of the bad guys. Additionally, in a world where workflow is at the core of improved outcomes, we want our clients to be equally prepared."
Accessing new features and its benefits
Current OnPage users do not need to update their app or operating system to access these new features. These features are automatically updated to the user’s smartphone. Users will instantly have access to the improved security and workflow without having to even push a button.
If users are unsure about using the new features or have any questions about how the features will impact their workflow they are encouraged to contact the OnPage Support Team.
About OnPage
OnPage is the industry leading HIPAA secure Incident Alert Management System. Built around the incident resolution lifecycle, OnPage unique ALERT-UNTIL-READ for up to 8 hours enables organizations to get the most out of their digitization investments, ensuring that sensors, monitoring systems, and people have a reliable means to escalate anomaly notification to the right person immediately.
OnPage’s escalation policies, redundancies, and scheduling algorithms ensure that a critical message is never missed. Infinitely more reliable and secure than emails, text messages and phone calls combined, OnPage reduces incident resolution time by automating the notification process, reducing human errors, thereby improving productivity and advancing the digital operations of your business.
Whether to minimize IT infrastructure downtime, or to minimize response time of healthcare providers in life and death situations, organizations are heavily relying on OnPage for all their secure, HIPAA compliant, critical notifications needs.
Orlee Berlove
OnPage Corporation
7819160040
email us here