1Heart's CEO Receives the 2017 Outstanding Filipino Americans in the USA Award
Belina C. Nernberg was honored recently at the Philippine Children Charities Annual Ball as one of the 2017 Outstanding Filipino Americans in the USA.
At this event, The Outstanding Filipino Americans in the USA Award is given to a select group of individuals who are considered “movers and shakers” and top professionals who have ranking achievements in diverse industries and at the same time have contributed to worthwhile causes.
Representing Belina during the event were Danny Nernberg, Belina’s husband and Kevin Tagarao, 1Heart Caregiver Services’ VP of Operations who received the award on her behalf.
“Over the past decade Belina has built a business that has helped hundreds of families all over Greater Los Angeles. I am very honored to accept this award on her behalf along with her husband, Danny. Seeking to serve our local communities and provide care to seniors in need is the heart of our mission at 1Heart. Belina deserves to be recognized for her steadfast dedication, strong leadership, and unwavering compassion. ” Says Kevin.
Apart from its advocacy for seniors, 1Heart Caregiver Services also supports charitable institutions such as PCCI as part of their commitment to help those in need.
About 1Heart Caregiver Services®
1Heart Caregiver Services®, 1Heartcares.com, is a premier senior care services company that provides professional private care duty to seniors and adults requiring assistance in their home and healthcare needs. 1Heart Caregiver Services is a Certified Member of the American Board of Home Care, CAHSAH (California Association for Health Services at Home), Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, International Franchise Association and is accredited by BBB. 1Heart Caregiver Services offers its services in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County area, and in West Las Vegas, Nevada.
