TeleScope Application on NoviFlow NoviSwitches Uses AI to Enable Real-Time Visibility into Video Flows in Live Networks
NoviFlow Inc., a leading vendor of high-performance OpenFlow-based switching and routing solutions, and UNSW, a world top-100 university with deep expertise in SDN applications that leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, today announced that their joint TeleScope solution is in live trials with network operators.
NoviFlow issued the news from Mobile World Congress #MWC18 Booth 7M11, where the company is demonstrating its solutions.
Carriers and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) worldwide are facing a formidable challenge in coping with the volume of video traffic in their network. Streaming video already accounts for more than half of Internet traffic in most countries. These video flows needlessly drive up the costs of network security appliances by consuming deep-packet inspection and intrusion detection resources even though they are not themselves a direct vector for the propagation of malware and viruses. This situation is only slated to worsen with the growing use of 4K video and Virtual and Augmented Reality applications that will generate yet more video.
The TeleScope application:
--- Combines the separation of control and data planes of Software Defined Networks (SDN) with the analytical capabilities of Machine Learning to identify video flows and treat them differently from other large data transfers - such as file transfers - that do need to be examined for malware and other cyber threats.
--- Provides carriers and ISPs with the ability to bypass video traffic around expensive network security and packet inspection servers, slashing service delivery costs by up to 60%, reducing management complexity and the impact of new video products and services on existing infrastructure.
--- TeleScope leverages NoviFlow's NoviWare NOS, which uses the advanced packet handling capabilities of programmable forwarding planes to significantly boost throughput, offer enhanced filtering options at line rates of 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, and 100 Gbps, and support up to 6 million simultaneous flows and up to 6.5 Tbps of packet forwarding capacity on Barefoot Networks' industry leading Tofino chip.
--- The NoviWare/Telescope solution was specifically designed to simultaneously support in a single device multiple network services such as switching, routing, service chaining, firewalling, load balancing, etc.
Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow, said, "The onslaught of video and VR traffic in networks has become a major issue in most large-scale networks. These trials demonstrate how Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence can be used to enable Tier 1 carriers, network infrastructure providers, and enterprises to face the onslaught without requiring massive upgrades of their cybersecurity and network management resources. We are honored to collaborate with such a distinguished partner as UNSW to offer game-changing Carrier and ISP Services that drive down the costs of running large-scale networks."
Vijay Sivaraman, Professor at UNSW, explained, "Neither hardware-only (middle-boxes) nor software-only (VNF) solutions can perform network functions in a scalable and cost-effective manner to match the growth of traffic in carrier and enterprise networks. SDN enables us to marry the benefits of the two by decoupling forwarding of long-flow packets in hardware from analysis and inference of flow behavior in software. We are very excited to be working with the proven SDN technology and team from NoviFlow to develop and deploy new applications that use AI to enable unprecedented visibility into individual video streams for network operators and scale the solution cost-effectively to high data rates."
ABOUT NOVIFLOW
NoviFlow Inc. provides high-performance OpenFlow-based switching solutions to network carriers, data center operators and enterprises seeking greater control, security and flexibility over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale and Seattle, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit http://noviflow.com/. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.
ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES
UNSW Sydney is one of Australia's leading research and teaching Universities, ranked 45th in the World by QS and 78th by Times Higher Education. It has produced more technology entrepreneurs in the past 15 years, and more millionaire alumni, than any other Australian University. The Faculty of Engineering is the largest and ranked #1 in Australia, and #31 in the world by QS. The University has a strong history of research in the areas of Telecommunications, software, and artificial intelligence, and is globally recognized for its strong links to industry and commercialization.
