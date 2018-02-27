Quality Door & Hardware is a GSA Hardware Supplier

Quality Door & Hardware is a Veteran Owned Business

WEST BABYLON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Door & Hardware Inc. is a Veteran owned small business, established in 1988. Our focus is to provide the highest level of service to all our customers. Our target markets includes , Institutions, Retail Stores, Laboratories, Tenant fit outs, New Construction, Office Buildings, Federal, State and local Government Institutions and Agencies, Military, Hospitals and Health Care Facilities. Please visit our on-line store @ http://www.qualitydoor.com/



OUR GSA SCHEDULE CONTRACTS

Schedule 84 Contract:

Our GSA Contract GS-07F-259BA we now offer products in Sin Codes: 246-35-1; 246-35-2; 246-20-3 and 246-36, awarded under Solicitation 7FCI-L3-03-0084-B; with plans to extend our coverage soon.



Schedule 56 Contract:

Our GSA Contract: GS-07F-322AA we now offer products in Sin Codes: 536-23 and 563-25, awarded under Solicitation: 7 FCI-F8-030056-B; with plans to expand our coverage soon.



Our Factory Capabilities :

We stock a large inventory of commercial hollow metal doors and frames, wood doors and a huge selection of Commercial Door Hardware. Our welding shop can custom fabricate anything from a single swing door frame to Sidelite Frames, Borrowed Lite Frames, Transoms Frames, and Access Door Frames; all in a wide range of sizes . We also distribute Stainless Steel Frames, Bullet Resistant, and Sound- Proof Units. We also stock a large selection of wood doors. Commercial grade wood doors are available in Birch, Red Oak , Cherry, Maple; all in a variety of sizes and finishes.



Our Commercial Door Hardware:

We are distributors of commercial door hardware for, Assa Aboloy Hardware, Yale, Corbin Russwin, Sargent, Mc Kinney Hinges, Markar, Alarm Lock, Detex , Arrow, Bradley Washroom Equipment, Bommer , Rixson, Pemko, National Guard, Hager Hinges, Hes, Kaba Simplex, Kaba Ilco, Norton Door controls, Rockwood, Townsteel Anti Ligature Locks, Master Lock, Lund Equipment, Medeco, Marks USA, JL Industries, PBB Industries, Securitron, MMF, ABH, Adamsrite , Trine Products, Bobrick Washroom accessories, Airlouvers, Koala Kare, Schlage, LCN, Von Duprin, Locknetics, and more. Please visit our on line store @ http://www.qualitydoor.com/ or our Online Brochure CLICK HERE.



We are pleased to have the opportunity to earn your business. Please call on us again.