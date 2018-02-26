Showtime Auction Services' April 20-21-22 auction will be held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville, Michigan
This actual 1918 Ford Model T delivery truck for Buffalo Peanuts (not a toy) will chug off with a new owner.
Showtime Auction Services will hold its first big auction event of 2018 at a new venue and with new show dates. The auction will be held April 20, 21 and 22.
Belleville is located east of Ann Arbor (the site of Showtime Auction Services’ previous auctions), right off Interstate 94 only about 5 minutes from the airport (DTW). The auction will be headlined by the lifetime collections of Thomas and Gloria Terry, who amassed a diverse mix of merchandise over the course of many years. More than 50 antique categories will be in the sale. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.
“Typically, we feature one or two major collections in an auction, with the main emphasis on one area of collecting, but that’s not the case with this sale,” said Mike Eckles of Showtime Auction Services, based in Woodhaven, Mich. “I kind of like that our very first sale in our new location will feature items that will appeal to a wide range of collectors in many collecting categories.”
Mr. Eckles said the auction will contain “one of the finest, if not the finest, apothecary show jar and globe collection ever offered at auction – 40 pieces in all.” Also featured will be over 100 rifles (“a new category for us,” Mr. Eckles said), plus over 125 firearms and gunpowder posters and calendars – “quite possibly the largest amount ever offered, from four different collections.”
Also up for bid will be about 20 rare soda fountain syrup dispensers, over 150 spectacular soda fountain items, rare gum machines, over 50 cash registers, many rare breweriana signs, more than 100 country store merchandisers, over 80 candy jars (all different), many rare Coca-Cola items, and an actual 1918 Ford Model T automobile, a delivery truck for Buffalo Brand Peanuts.
The collecting categories will include advertising, signs, reverse glass signs, tins, trays, country store, general store, farm, hardware, soap, sports, medical, optical, dental, scales, sewing, millinery, shoes, spool cabinets, grocery, coffee, Coca-Cola, miscellaneous soda, soda fountain, ice cream, barber shop, rare petroliana and automobilia signs, motorcycle, bicycle clocks, ink, gum machines, candy, peanuts, music, salesman’s samples, toys, banks and rare showcases.
The list continues with fine art, Western, slot machines, coin-op, gambling, whiskey, breweriana, saloon, cigar, tobacco, cigarettes, match holders and match safes, automobilia, petroliana, motorcycle, bicycle, farm, hardware, paint, showcases and more – something for everyone.
All items can be previewed on Thursday, April 18th, from 8 am to 5 pm Eastern time, and from 8 to 10 am all 3 auction days. To get a 300-page, full color catalog, please call Showtime Auction Services at (313) 715-4486 and ask for Lori Eckles. You can also go to our website at www.showtimeauctions.com and order a catalog online. You can also order a full color fold-out flyer for free by calling 734-676-9703. The auction will be posted on the website around March 20th and people can start bidding online. Just go to our website at www.showtimeauctions.com and click on the “BID NOW” button to bid.
Our new host hotel is Holiday Inn Express at 46194 N Interstate 94 Service Dr, Belleville, MI 48111. For reservations, call (734) 857-6200 and mention Showtime Auctions for a special discounted rate of $99 per night.
Showtime Auction Services is always accepting quality items for future sales. To consign one item or an entire collection, you may call Michael Eckles at (951) 453-2415; or, you can e-mail him at mike@showtimeauctions.com . To learn more about Showtime Auction Services and the big upcoming April 20, 21 & 22 auction, please visit www.showtimeauctions.com.
