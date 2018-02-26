Registration now live for Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2018
SMi reports: Hear how the US Army’s NGCV protyping effort is progressing at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference 2018LONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration for SMi’s Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems, taking place in London on 5th and 6th June, is now live.
The U.S. Army’s prototyping effort to inform a Next-Generation Combat Vehicle will be accelerated, according to fiscal 2019 service budget documents released last week. The Army named NGCV as one of its top-six modernization priorities that will be supported under the service’s new Futures Command and is expected to reach an initial operational capability this summer.
The US Army are accelerating the prototyping effort to ensure it stays ahead of peer adversaries with a cross-functional team already formed to specifically address NGCV development [DEFENSE NEWS].
Attendees can hear more on how this critical process is progressing from Colonel Gerald Boston, Deputy Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Functional Team, MCoE, US Army. He will present on "Emerging Requirements and Concepts for our Next Generation Combat Vehicle". His presentation will cover: An overview of the current status of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) effort, The critical enabling technologies that will support cross domain manoeuvre, NGCV Operational View and The future of Manned/Unmanned Teaming and the employment of decisive lethality in the future operation environment.
Also presenting on US army cavalry platforms is Lieutenant Colonel Justin Shell, Product Manager for Abrams Main Battle Tank, US Army, he will speak on “Progress on Enhancing the Abrams Main Battle Tank for the Requirements of the 21st Century".
Future Armoured Vehicle Weapon Systems
5th and 6th June 2018
London, UK
http://www.fav-ws.com/ein
