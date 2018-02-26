The Beautiful Island of Nosy-Be, Madagascar Joins the ever Expanding Ethiopian Global Network
An island off the northwest coast of Madagascar, Nosy-Be is the largest and busiest tourist resort of the island nation. Its white sandy beaches, blue-green seas and astonishing rich undersea life make it a perfect destination for diving, fishing, cruise trips and much more.
Regarding the planned launch of the service, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde Gebremariam, said: “We are very happy to commence flights to Nosy-Be, our second gateway in Madagascar after Antananarivo. Nosy Be, one of the most beautiful tourist destinations of Africa, will widen the menu of leisure destination choices for tourists from all over the world. In line with our Vision 2025, we will continue to expand and deepen our footprint in Africa with a view to support the growth of tourism, business, trade and investment between the continent and the rest of the world”.
The route will be operated with a Boeing 737-800, one among our young fleet with an average age of five years.
About Ethiopian
Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.
Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.
Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Express & Ancillary Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; ET In-flight Catering; and Ethiopian Ground Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.
