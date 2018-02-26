Global Leasing Market 2018 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast till 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Leasing Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Leasing Market Global Report 2018 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global leasing market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the leasing?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets?

What forces will shape the market going forward?

The leasing market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Services market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The leasing market section of the report gives context. It compares the leasing market with other segments of the Services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Leasing Indicators Comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets; Machinery Rental; Automotive Equipment Rental And Leasing; Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers

Companies Mentioned: Enterprise Holdings Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, LeasePlan Corporation N V, Avis Budget Group Inc, United Rentals Inc.

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Leasing Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Table of Content

1. Leasing Market Characteristics

2. Leasing Market Size And Growth

3. Leasing Trends And Strategies;

4. Pestle Analysis

5. Leasing Market Customer Information;

6. Leasing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7. Leasing Market Segmentation

8. Leasing Market Segments

9. Global Leasing Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors

10. Leasing Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

11. Asia-Pacific Leasing Market

13. Eastern Europe Leasing Market

14. North America Leasing Market

15. South America Leasing Market

16. Middle East Leasing Market

17. Africa Leasing Market

18. Leasing Market Competitive Landscape

18.1. Company Profiles

18.2. Enterprise Holdings Inc

18.2.1. Overview

18.2.2. Products And Services

18.2.3. Strategy

18.2.4. Financial Performance

18.3. Hertz Global Holdings Inc

18.3.1. Overview

18.3.2. Products And Services

18.3.3. Strategy

18.3.4. Financial Performance

18.4. LeasePlan Corporation N.V.

18.4.1. Overview

18.4.2. Products And Services

18.4.3. Strategy

18.4.4. Financial Performance

18.5. Avis Budget Group Inc

18.5.1. Overview

18.5.2. Products And Services

18.5.3. Strategy

18.5.4. Financial Performance

18.6. United Rentals Inc

18.6.1. Overview

18.6.2. Products And Services

18.6.3. Strategy

18.6.4. Financial Performance

19. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Leasing Market

20. Market Background: Services Market

21. Appendix

