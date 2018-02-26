Global Water & Sewage Market 2018 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast till 2023
Executive Summary
Water & Sewage Market Global Report 2018 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global water & sewage market.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the water & sewage?
How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets?
What forces will shape the market going forward?
The water & sewage market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Utilities market, and compares it with other markets.
• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.
• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.
• The water & sewage market section of the report gives context. It compares the water & sewage market with other segments of the Utilities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Water & Sewage Indicators Comparison.
Scope
Markets Covered: Water Supply & Irrigation Systems; Sewage Treatment Facilities; Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply
Companies Mentioned: SUEZ SA, SABESP, Nalco Champion, American Water Works, United Utilities
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Water & Sewage Indicators Comparison.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Table of Content
1. Water & Sewage Market Characteristics
2. Water & Sewage Market Size And Growth
3. Water & Sewage Trends And Strategies;
4. Pestle Analysis
5. Water & Sewage Market Customer Information;
6. Water & Sewage Market Regional And Country Analysis
7. Water & Sewage Market Segmentation
9. Global Water & Sewage Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors
10. Water & Sewage Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries
11. Asia-Pacific Water & Sewage Market
12. Western Europe Water & Sewage Market
13. Eastern Europe Water & Sewage Market
14. North America Water & Sewage Market
15. South America Water & Sewage Market
16. Middle East Water & Sewage Market
17. Africa Water & Sewage Market
18. Water & Sewage Market Competitive Landscape
18.1. Company Profiles
18.2. SUEZ SA
18.2.1. Overview
18.2.2. Products And Services
18.2.3. Strategy
18.2.4. Financial Performance
18.3. SABESP
18.3.1. Overview
18.3.2. Products And Services
18.3.3. Strategy
18.3.4. Financial Performance
18.4. Nalco Champion
18.4.1. Overview
18.4.2. Products And Services
18.4.3. Strategy
18.4.4. Financial Performance
18.5. American Water Works
18.5.1. Overview
18.5.2. Products And Services
18.5.3. Strategy
18.5.4. Financial Performance
18.6. United Utilities
18.6.1. Overview
18.6.2. Products And Services
18.6.3. Strategy
18.6.4. Financial Performance
19. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Water & Sewage Market
20. Market Background: Lending and Payments Market
21. Appendix
Reasons to Purchase
• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.
• Identify growth segments for investment.
• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.
• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings
• Benchmark performance against key competitors.
• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.
