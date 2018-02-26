YayYo, Inc. Launches APP for its Peer-to-Peer Platform Rideshare Rental
The APP can be downloaded from the:
Apple store at https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/rideshare-rental/id1338753121?mt=8
Google play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ridesharerental.app
The www.RideSharerental.com platform is also a peer-to-peer platform where individuals and fleet owners can list their cars to rent to rideshare drivers.
“We are excited that we have launched the APP making it easier for our renters to find, rent, and extend their cars on their smart phones,” said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO. “We recognize most drivers are in their cars a large part of their day and the APP make it much more convenient for them”
Those interested in renting cars can go to www.RideShareRental.com
The Company was also qualified on March 17th, 2017 by the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Regulation A+ Initial Public Offering to raise gross proceeds of $50 million. Interested investors can purchase shares directly at www.YayYoIpo.com.
YayYo, Inc., also recently announced that the Company has filed an application to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market..
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are made in reliance upon the protections provided by such Acts for forward-looking statements. We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "believe," and "should." Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's Form SEC filings.
ramy el-batrawi
Yayyo, Inc
13104976957
email us here