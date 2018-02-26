Global Sports Medicine Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Global Sports Medicine Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Medicine Industry

Description

Global Sports Medicine Market is accounted $33.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $53.6 billion in 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.9%. Sports medicine is about preventing and treating the athletes and any other people indulged in physical activities from injuries. Some of the key factors driving the market are increasing number of cases of sports injuries, gaining popularity of western sports and growing economies to raise the budget allotment for sports. Whereas factors such as lack of trained professionals and cost of certain products are likely to restrain the market growth. Insurance is posing a major challenge to sports medicine as it would not cover the sports injuries and reimbursement.

Reconstruction & recovery products are anticipated to hold the major share of the market. By Application, knee injuries segment commanded the largest share. Growth of the market is expected to be centred on the Asia-Pacific region owing to its initiatives taken by the governments to promote sports medicine, the influx of international players, expansions by key players, and increasing awareness through conferences & symposia.

Some of the key players in the Sports Medicine Market are

Arthrex, Biomet Inc., Arthrocare, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Stryker Corporation, Otto Bock Healthcare, DJO Global, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephews, Xiros, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Ossur hf, Skins International Trading AG, and Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/649670-sports-medicine-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Procedures Covered:

• Cartilage Reconstruction and Repair

• Ligament Reconstruction and Repair

• Bone Reconstruction & Repair

• Surgery

Product Types Covered:

• Orthopedic Products

o Arthroscopy Devices

o Fracture Repair Devices

o Implants

o Orthobiologics

o Prosthetics

• Recovery Products

o Braces

o Thermotherapy

o Performance Monitoring Devices

o Accessories

o Topical Pain Relief Products

o Compression Clothing

o Other Body Support and Recovery Products

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/649670-sports-medicine-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Applications Covered:

• Shoulder

• Knee

• Hand and Wrist

• Elbow

• Foot and Ankle

• Hip

• Groin

• Spine

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=649670

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)