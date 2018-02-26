Global In-flight Entertainment and connectivity Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2023

In-flight Entertainment and connectivity -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

According to analysts, the Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is accounted for $2.75 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.70 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for big cabin business jets and enhancing the passengers experience are the key factors favoring the market growth. However, government regulations, high installation costs and rapid technological changes are restraining the market. Connectivity Wi-Fi technology and long-haul flights offer new growth opportunities for the market players.

North America is anticipated to command the largest share of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market. Its huge share is attributed to the exponential increase in the data usage on the ground and in the air. However, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record the maximum growth, primarily owing to the wireless and seat centric solutions being adopted by rising number of airlines.

Some of the key players in the market include

Viasat, Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thales Group, Lumexis, Honeywell International, Inc., Onair, IMS, DMD Phantom, Lufthansa Systems AG, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., Digecor, Inc., GOGO LLC., Interact and Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Aircraft Type Covered:

• Very Large Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Business Jets

• Narrow Body Aircraft

Products Covered:

• Hardware

• Connectivity

• Content

Fit Covered:

• Linefit

• RetroFit

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

