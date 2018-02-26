Global Learning Management System Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Forecast To 2022

learning management system -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Summary

According to Stratistics MRC, the global learning management system market is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2015 to $17.08 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 21.9%. The factors that are favoring the market growth are growing adoption of digital learning, improved collaboration between trainers and learners. Additionally, learning management system provides flexible and continuous learning platform for self-improvement. However, technical hurdle in LMS implementation, restricted customization feasibility options for end users are hindering the market growth.

The corporate sector is the major market segment during the forecasted period. The increasing demand for cost-efficient training solutions among enterprises is a considerable factor that results in this segment’s notable market share of more than 65% by 2020. North America and Europe are projected to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global learning Management System market include

Automatic Data Processing Inc, Blackboard Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, Desire2Learn Inc, eCollege, Edmodo, GlobalScholar, IBM Corporation, Instructure, Jenzabar, Mcgraw-Hill Companies, Moodle, Netdimensions Ltd, Oracle, Pearson Plc, Saba Software, SAP AG, Sumtotal Systems, Sungard and Xerox Corporation.

Products Covered:

• Administration

• Communication and Collaboration

• Content Management

• Learner Management

• Performance Management

• Talent Management

• Online Courses

• Assessment and Testing

• Mobile and Social Learning

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Virtual Instructor Training

• Distance Learning

• Technology Training

Deployment Types Covered:

• On Premises

• Software-as-a-Service

User Types Covered:

• Corporate

o Small and Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprise

o Verticals

• Academic

o K-12

o Higher Education

Ecosystems Covered:

• Accreditation Providers

• Authoring Tool Providers

• Colocation Services

• Content Delivery Networks

• Content Providers

• Equipment Providers

o Servers

o Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

o Enclosures

• Hosting Service Providers

• Payment Gateway Providers

• Proctoring Services

• Software Providers

• Testing Organizations

• Tutoring Services

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, BY Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Administration

5.3 Communication and Collaboration

5.4 Content Management

5.5 Learner Management

5.6 Performance Management

5.7 Talent Management

5.8 Online Courses

5.9 Assessment and Testing

5.10 Mobile and Social Learning

5.11 Other Products

6 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Virtual Instructor Training

6.3 Distance Learning

6.4 Technology Training

7 Global Learning Management System Market Analysis, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Premises

7.3 Software-as-a-Service

Continued....