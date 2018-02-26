Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast till 2022
PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market:
Executive Summary
This report studies the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market, analyzes and researches the Digital Asset Management (DAM) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Opentext
Oracle
Adobe Systems
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
ADAM Software
IBM
EMC
Cognizant Technology
Northplains Systems
Widen Enterprises
Canto
Qbank DAM
Bynder
Celum
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Digital Asset Management (DAM) can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, Digital Asset Management (DAM) can be split into
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail and Consumer Goods
Education
BFSI
Automotive and Manufacturing
Others (Travel and Transportation,Utilities)
Table of Content:
Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Digital Asset Management (DAM)
1.1 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Overview
1.1.1 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market by Type
1.2.2 Cloud
1.2.3 On-Premises
1.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Media and Entertainment
1.4.2 Healthcare
1.4.3 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.4.4 Education
1.4.5 BFSI
1.4.6 Automotive and Manufacturing
1.4.7 Others (Travel and Transportation,Utilities)
2 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2015-2016)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Opentext
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Oracle
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Adobe Systems
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Hewlett-Packard (HP)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 ADAM Software
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 IBM
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 EMC
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Cognizant Technology
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Northplains Systems
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Widen Enterprises
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Canto
3.12 Qbank DAM
3.13 Bynder
3.14 Celum
4 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size by Type and Application (2011-2016)
4.1 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size by Type (2011-2016)
4.2 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size by Application (2011-2016)
4.3 Potential Application of Digital Asset Management (DAM) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Asset Management (DAM)
5 United States Digital Asset Management (DAM) Development Status and Outlook
6 EU Digital Asset Management (DAM) Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Digital Asset Management (DAM) Development Status and Outlook
8 China Digital Asset Management (DAM) Development Status and Outlook
9 India Digital Asset Management (DAM) Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Digital Asset Management (DAM) Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2016-2021)
12 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Dynamics
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continuous…
