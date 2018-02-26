Business Insider South Africa is live!

The South African edition of Business Insider, the world’s largest financial news platform, has gone live today.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH AFRICA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South African edition of Business Insider, the world’s largest financial news platform, has gone live today.

With some 120 million users, Business Insider is one of the fastest-growing news brands in the world. Business Insider South Africa has been launched in partnership with Media24.

Business Insider has revolutionised news coverage, using fast, fun, and informative storytelling to cover the world’s most important developments in business, tech, and finance. It has a digital-native approach to business news, bringing real-time coverage to readers and viewers wherever they consume content today. Its newsroom and technology are built on a platform tailored to social and mobile users. Business Insider’s editorial style is fresh and to-the-point, and reflects the passions and interests of a tech-savvy and sophisticated global business audience.

The South African site has a strong and experienced editorial team. Editor Helena Wasserman is a seasoned financial journalist and editor with more than 20 years’ experience on some of the country’s leading business titles, including Finweek, Fin24 and Sake24. Phillip de Wet, associated editor, was previously with Mail & Guardian, and is an award-winning journalist known for his sharp analysis of current affairs. Bruce Whitfield, one of South Africa’s most prominent journalists, will be one of the contributors to Business Insider South Africa.

Says editor, Helena Wasserman “With a young and ambitious population, South Africa is an ideal market for Business Insider’s fast-moving and empowering content. Its rapidly expanding middle class is yielding a new generation of executives, who are early adopters of technology and hungry for information on innovation and strategy. Reflecting our unique environment and sense of humour, Business Insider South Africa will provide our users with information that is smart, helpful, accurate, fearless, fast and fun.”

