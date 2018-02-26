Boosting San Diego’s Support for Veteran Owned Business
The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.
Guest speakers include Les Hawthorne (org), Stan Fujii, Department of Veteran Affairs, Barbara Carson, SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development, and Veteran Business Owner, Lars Helgeson.
The exhibit hall will feature many private-sector companies and several veteran business advocacy organizations, including the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), a private-sector veterans’ business certification organization and VetLikeMe, an online veteran business news organization.
NVBDC is the only third party Veteran Owned Business Certification program in the United States and is organized as a 501c3 not for profit foundation.
Keith King, President of NVBDC, describes the organization. “NVBDC was created for the purpose of providing a credible and reliable certifying authority that ensures that valid documentation exists of a business' Veteran ownership and control.”
Many business opportunities are available to Veteran Owned Businesses (VOB) through the NVBDC’s commercial supplier diversity programs.
In 2014, VetLikeMe (VLM) launched a weekly news digest that provides national news and information regarding veteran business. National and State activity, interviews with central U.S. Congressional members, federal officials and key figures in the SDVOB community are delivered to veterans weekly.
Hardy Stone, publisher of VLM, remarked: “Without relevant national news, opinion and government updates about veteran owned business and veteran owned start-ups, we would be unable to compete in today’s global marketplace.”
The two-day event will be held February 27 and 28 at the QLN Conference Center, 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside, CA. Please call (760) 722-0072 ext. 193 for further information.
Keith King
National Veteran Business Development Council
3136453883
email us here