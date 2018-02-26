Dichloromethane Industry to Grow at 4.75% of CAGR – 2025 Global Forecast Report

Global Dichloromethane Market Research Report 2018

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dichloromethane Market is valued at $ 775 million in 2017 and estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.75% by 2025. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is between 2017 and 2025. This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2025 allied with the Dichloromethane market.

The Global Dichloromethane Industry Report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & amp; services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

Dichloromethane is used as solvent in paints & coatings industry which is driving the market since past few years. Other end-user industries such as adhesives & sealants, textiles and pharmaceutical are expected to exhibit steady demand for methylene chloride in upcoming years. Industrial manufacturing, local production, and increasing population in the Asia Pacific region are the prime drivers of dichloromethane industry.

Also, pharmaceutical, feedstock for production of HFC-32 refrigerant, increasing consumption for fluorocarbons, and chemical processing also driving methylene chloride market.

However, stringent government regulations faced by dichloromethane industry due to being considered as potential carcinogenic chemical, it is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in next few years.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Dichloromethane Market are –

• Dow Chemical (U.S.)

• AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

• Ineos (Switzerland)

• Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

• Kem One (France)

• Shin-Etsu (Japan)

• Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The report also covers key trends and opportunities of dichloromethane across various segments like process, industry, companies and geographical regions. The report enlists the top companies in dichloromethane, their growth and future prospects.

Key benefit of this report-

• This report provides current market trends and future growth expectations.

• This report examines the market size and changing competitive dynamics

• It covers information regarding key drivers, challenges or restraining market growth

• It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis market value chain, Porter & five forces, and

• supply chain management.

• Market factor analysis delivers treasured information regarding the possible purchasers and suppliers

• and understanding the stakeholders involved.

• This report incorporates data regarding companies and business decision by having complete insights

• on the markets and by creating in depth analysis of market segments.

Target audience-

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Textile industry

• Product manufacturers

• Research organizations

• Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

• Government, financial institutions, and investor communities

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• End users

