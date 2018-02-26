Thousands of Users use TalkPanda to get Free Mobile Recharge
Users across the globe are getting free mobile recharges with the TalkPanda App.
TalkPanda has many options using which users can earn free credits such as watching videos, installing partner apps, and completing reviews. When the users complete these activities, they can earn free credits, which can be utilized to get free mobile recharges. Other ways of earning free credits are referring friends to install the app and daily check-in to the app.
CEO of Ajura, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee, says “Free mobile recharge is something which every prepaid mobile user wants and with TalkPanda users can gift mobile Top Up to their friends and relatives.”
TalkPanda allows its users to perform mobile recharges for around 200 countries straight from the app. Balance is instantly credited to the account upon recharge.
As per TalkPanda, mobile top-up service is one of the most used features of the app.
About TalkPanda:
A mobile app for making international & local voice calls. TalkPanda has been launched by Singapore based Ajura Pte. Ltd. which is a vertical of the REVE Group. Since its launch, TalkPanda has been downloaded by 20 thousand people in 40+ countries.
