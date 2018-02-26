Global Micro Irrigation Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro Irrigation Market:

Executive Summary

Global Micro Irrigation Market industry valued approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.48% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth of the Market is due to growing population and increasing food demand.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

Drip

Micro Sprinkler

Application:

Orchard Crops & Vineyards

Field Crops

Plantation Crops

End-User:

Farmers

Industrial Users

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation systems Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Valmont Industries, Nelson Irrigation Corporation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Micro Irrigation Market Study

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Micro Irrigation Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 4. Global Micro Irrigation Industry Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Micro Irrigation Market by Type

Chapter 6. Global Micro Irrigation Market by Application

Chapter 7. Global Micro Irrigation Market by End-User

Chapter 8. Global Micro Irrigation Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2. Top Market Strategies

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Jain Irrigation System Ltd

9.3.1.1. Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.1.3. Product Summary

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. Rain Bird Corporation

9.3.3. Valmont Industries

9.3.4. Nelson Irrigation Corporation

9.3.5. Lindsay Corporation

9.3.6. The Toro Company

9.3.7. EPC Industries Ltd

9.3.8. Netafim Ltd

9.3.9. T-L Irrigation

9.3.10. Rivulis Irrigation

Continuous…

