World Opiods Industry: 2018 Market Size, Share, Trends, Uses, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2025 Application Forecast

Global Opiods Market Research Report 2018

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Opiods Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR XX% by 2025. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is between 2017 and 2025. This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2025 allied with the opiods Market.

The Global Opiods Industry Report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & amp; services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

Intense focus of generic manufacturers towards Abuse-Deterrent Formulation (ADF), rising palliative care facilities, and reformed regulations for opioids prescription are anticipated to fuel the opioids market growth in North America and Europe.

Rise in the incidence of orthopedic disorders & chronic pain, palliative care and increasing healthcare expenditure are major factors that propel the opioids market growth. However, the emergence and cannabis legalization as an opioids alternative are expected to hamper the market growth.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Opiods Market are –

• Purdue Pharma

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals

• Sanofi Inc.

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Allergan Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Pfizer

The global opiods market is segmented on the basis of the product, application and region. Growing popularity and innovation of products with more advanced technology are expected to offer good opportunities for opiods market.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

North America commands the majority of the market share, followed by Europe in the global market. It is anticipated that the rate of growth of opioids market will rise in Asia-Pacific region during future period.

