Oral Mucositis Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Pipeline Review H2

Oral Mucositis Assessment and Therapeutics Pipeline Review H2 2018

PUNE , INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Mucositis - Pipeline Review, H1 2017

Summary

Oral mucositis is the most common type of mucositis. It is a debilitating complication of cancer surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Symptoms include change in color, hyposalivation, a change in the integrity of the mucosa and the presence of edema on the lips and/or the tongue. Treatment included oral decontamination (mouth care) and oral debridement.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1119714-oral-mucositis-pipeline-review-h1-2017

Report Highlights

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Oral Mucositis - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Oral Mucositis (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Oral Mucositis (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Oral Mucositis and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 7, 2 and 7 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.

Oral Mucositis (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Oral Mucositis (Oncology).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Oral Mucositis (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Oral Mucositis (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide evaluates Oral Mucositis (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Oral Mucositis (Oncology)

Reasons to buy

- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Oral Mucositis (Oncology).

- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.

- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Oral Mucositis (Oncology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Table of Content: Key Points

List of Figures

Introduction

Oral Mucositis - Overview

Oral Mucositis - Therapeutics Development

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes

Products under Development by Companies

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Oral Mucositis - Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Oral Mucositis - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Cellceutix Corp

Clevexel Pharma SA

Colby Pharmaceutical Company

Galera Therapeutics Inc

Humanetics Corp

Onxeo SA

Oragenics Inc

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Soligenix Inc

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1119714-oral-mucositis-pipeline-review-h1-2017

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts