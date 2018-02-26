Merkel Cell Carcinoma - Pipeline by Global Drug Profiles, H2 2017

Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Overview

Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare aggressive skin cancer that is at high risk of recurring and spreading (metastasizing) throughout the body. Risk factors for Merkel cell carcinoma include age, gender, light skin color, Ultraviolet exposure and immune suppression. Symptom includes painless nodule on skin. It usually starts on areas of skin exposed to the sun (face, neck, arms, and legs). Treatment includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery.

Major Key Players:

Apcure SAS

BeiGene Ltd

Genentech Inc

Immune Design Corp

Merck & Co Inc

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Philogen SpA

Tarveda Therapeutics Inc

Major Highlight

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Merkel Cell Carcinoma - Pipeline Review, H2 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Merkel Cell Carcinoma , complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Merkel Cell Carcinoma (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Merkel Cell Carcinoma and features dormant and discontinued projects.

The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 13, 10 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I and Preclinical stages comprises 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

