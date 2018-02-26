Medical Device 2018 Global Key Players - Siemens AG, Toshiba, Medtronic Inc Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Medical Device Market 2018 - Entry Exit of Key Players, Identify Opportunities and Challenges

PUNE , INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Medical Device industry has been widely regulated across the globe and offers unique challenges and growth opportunities. Recent detection of deadly epidemics such as H1N1, Ebola has drastically changed the market demand for advanced medical devices. World Health Organization (WHO) also has provided the guidelines for nations and regions to follow the practices for best manufacturing of medical devices so that it can ensure the deliverance of good quality, efficacy and safety in terms of medical facilities. The collaboration of innovative technologies with existing health technologies to provide better health treatment and facilities is the chief priority for health care industry.

In 2015, Qualcomm has announced to invest in the development of internet connected inhaler for certain respiratory diseases. Biological based technologies such as Live Cell Analysis and Gene transfer technology has been developed in recent years. Such advancements in healthcare industry are anticipated to have a positive impact in the expansion of medical device business across the globe.

The implementation of big data in health care industry is acquiring entire global medical device market and expecting promising opportunities in near future. The ongoing digital transformation of the market has streamlined the services and emphasizes the qualitative care. This data-driven medical service has significantly increased the investment in R&D sector. The collaboration of major verticals such as pharmaceuticals, data analytics & services has vast scope in development of healthcare industry eventually will boost the growth of medical device market.

Key Market Players

• Johnson & Johnson

o Synopsis

o Business Strategy

o Product Portfolio

o SWOT Analysis

• Philips HealthCare

• Medtronic Inc.

• GE HealthCare

• Siemens AG

• Novartis AG

• Stryker Corp.

• 3M Company

• Abbott Laboratories

• Toshiba Corp.

• Becton, Dickinson and Co.

• Baxter International Inc.

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corp.

• Allergan Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet

• Danaher Corp.

• Dentsply Sirona

• Essilor International S.A.

• Covidien plc

Market Segmentation

Global Medical Device Market is segmented on the following basis:

• Based on Medical Device Type

o Surgical and Infection Control Medical Devices

o Cardiovascular Medical Devices

o General Medical Devices

o Home HealthCare Medical Devices

o Other Medical Device (Wearable)

Market Drivers and Challenge

Consumer awareness is the key factor to drive global market for medical device. Increasing market competitiveness and scope of strengthening the infrastructure facilities is likely to raise investment in medical industry. Popularity of wearable medical devices & portable devices to detect diabetes at early stage among consumers has increased the demand of medical technology sector.

Insufficient supplies of medicines in the laboratories and lack of medically trained staffs is the main obstacle for healthcare industry. It is the major concern mainly in under-developed and developing nations in case of detection of any epidemic. Lack of awareness, appropriate resource availability, lack of proper diagnostics and poor quality of health services has affected the major part of the African region.

By Regions

• North America (U.S., Canada) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, The U.K., Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Hong-Kong, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Middle East and North Africa (MENA) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Rest of World {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

• Risk Factors

• Regional Variations

• Recent Trends and Developments

Porter’s Five Force Model

Market Landscape: Competition and Beyond

Market outlook for business players and entry level players to ascertain their business in dynamic ecosystem

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Regional Opportunity Analysis on the basis of Competitors

4. Global Medical Device Market (USD Billion) and Forecast Analysis, 2016-2024

5. Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

5.1. Risk Factors

5.2. Regional Variations

5.3. Recent Trends and Developments

6. Global Medical Device Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Medical Device Market By Medical Device Type (Market Size ($ Billion) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2024)

6.1.1. Adoption Rate (%) by Medical Device Type

…Continued

