Smart Cities Market Analysis 2018 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022
PUNE , INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Scope:
This report covers the global market for smart city technologies and regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. Component segments include communications, hardware, sensors and software as well as in-depth market size and forecast for key end-user segments including energy management, water management, transportation management, assisted living, e-government and waste management.
Key Players
ABB TROPOS
ACCENTURE
AGT INTERNATIONAL
ARUP
AT&T
ATOS SE (SOCIETAS EUROPAEA)
AUTODESK INC.
C40 CITIES INITIATIVE
CAPGEMINI
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
CITYZENITH
ERICSSON AB
ESRI
EUROPEAN COMMISSION
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK
FUJITSU
GENERAL ELECTRIC
HEWLETT-PACKARD
HITACHI
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD
IBM
INTEL
INTERGOVERNMENTAL PANEL ON CLIMATE CHANGE (IPCC)
INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY (IEA)
ITRON
NOKIA (FORMERLY ALCATEL-LUCENT)
ORACLE
ORANGE GROUP
SAP SE
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
SENSUS
SIEMENS
SILVER SPRING NETWORKS
TELEFONICA
TOSHIBA
TRILLIANT
URBIOTICA
Veolia
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
VODAFONE
Report Includes:
- An overview of the new and growing information technology markets relating to smart cities.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
- A focused and operational definition of the smart city construct as well as consistent evidence concerning the geography of smart cities.
- Information on major factors influencing smart cities, such as the presence of a creative class, the quality of and dedicated attention to the urban environment, the level of education, multimodal accessibility, the use of information communication technologies for public administration, and how these factors correlate into urban wealth.
- Analysis of important growth opportunities, including new transport management systems, smart grids, water monitoring systems, and energy-efficient buildings.
- Profiles of major players in the smart cities industry.
Table of Content: Key Points
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 4 Market and Technology Background
Communications
Hardware
Sensors
Software
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Sector
Smart City Sectors
Energy Management
Water Management
Transportation Management
Assisted Living
E-Government
Waste Management
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of World
Energy Management
Water Management
Transportation Management
Assisted Living
…Continued
