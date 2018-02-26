Wi-Fi Business Models Market 2018–By Identifying the Key Market Segments and Key players holding market share
"Wi-Fi Business Models: Best Practices and Disruptive Trends", a thematic research report provides an examination of Wi-Fi business models worldwide through insightful case studies of eighteen (18) Wi-Fi service providers including mobile network operators as well as MVNOs and Internet companies. The report identifies best practices for Wi-Fi network options and monetization and describes the five key business models for Wi-Fi and their fit by operator type.
The installed base of Wi-Fi enabled devices continues to grow, driven in large part by the growth of smartphones. The technology has developed to better support operators and opened the door to multiple business models, enabling lower costs, new revenue streams and improved services.
The report is structured as follows -
- Section 1: Case studies. This section provides case studies of eighteen (18) Wi-Fi service providers worldwide, examining their Wi-Fi network and go-to-market strategies.
- Section 2: Key findings and recommendations. This section examines Wi-Fi business models from the perspective of their fit for different operator types, best practices and disruptive trends and recommendations on Wi-Fi network evolution and business models.
Scope
Key findings of the report include -
- Wi-Fi supports multiple business models for operators. There are five broad Wi-Fi business models available to network operators which can and should be used in combination (they are not mutually exclusive), though not all are relevant to all operator types. Integrated (fixed-mobile) and fixed-MVNO operators can benefit from all the different business models available while mobile first operators are more limited.
- The investment and operational costs of Wi-Fi must be kept low because the revenue upside is limited. There are multiple partnership opportunities which can help to keep costs down including joint ventures, roaming, wholesale, OTT providers, Wi-Fi specialists, venue owners, advertisers, payment providers etc.
- Wi-Fi network revenue upside must be maximized and thus sold across the organization from the consumer and business facing departments to advertising/media and wholesale divisions.
Reasons to buy
- The report provides a comprehensive examination of operator business models in the global market to help executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn’t, formulate effective product development plans and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.
- Each business model is analyzed to highlight notable approaches as well as how different types of operators, whether fixed only, fixed-mobile or mobile only are leveraging the technology to suit their particular context.
- Eighteen case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights into particular situations in varied markets; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.
- The report highlights innovative and progressive approaches from operators around the world, including both developed and developing regions.
- The report discusses concrete opportunities for Wi-Fi, providing a number of actionable recommendations for operators and vendors.
