High-Grade Glioma Therapeutic Pipeline Market Review, H2 2018

Highly grade gliomas (HGG) are tumors of the central nervous system (CNS) that arising from transformed cells of the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include developmental delay, headaches, backaches, nausea and vomiting, dizziness, gait disturbances, impaired vision, lack of concentration, drowsiness, sleep disturbances, Dysregulated ap-petite, paralyses and seizures. Treatment includes Chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Report Highlights

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide High-Grade Glioma - Pipeline Review, H2 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for High-Grade Glioma (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The High-Grade Glioma (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for High-Grade Glioma and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 2, 15, 13 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II and Preclinical stages comprises 1 and 3 molecules, respectively.

High-Grade Glioma (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of High-Grade Glioma (Oncology).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for High-Grade Glioma (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in High-Grade Glioma (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide evaluates High-Grade Glioma (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for High-Grade Glioma (Oncology)

Table of Content: Key Points

Introduction 7

High-Grade Glioma - Overview 8

High-Grade Glioma - Therapeutics Development 9

Pipeline Overview 9

Pipeline by Companies 10

Pipeline by Universities/Institutes 13

Products under Development by Companies 14

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes 16

High-Grade Glioma - Therapeutics Assessment 17

Assessment by Target 17

Assessment by Mechanism of Action 20

Assessment by Route of Administration 23

Assessment by Molecule Type 25

High-Grade Glioma - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 27

AbbVie Inc 27

Advenchen Laboratories LLC 27

AngioChem Inc 28

Arog Pharmaceuticals Inc 28

Astellas Pharma Inc 28

Athenex Inc 29

Bayer AG 29

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH 30

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 30

