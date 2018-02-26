Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder - Disease Assessment and Therapeutics Analysis Forecasts to 2023

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Overview

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is characterized by unreasonable thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead to do repetitive behaviors (compulsions). Symptoms include having repeated thoughts or images about many different things, such as fear of germs, dirt, or intruders, acts of violence, hurting loved ones, doing the same rituals over and over such as washing hands, locking and unlocking doors, counting, keeping unneeded items, or repeating the same steps again and again. Risk factor includes family history. Treatment includes antidepressants and psychiatric medications.

Major Key Players:

Amorsa Therapeutics Inc

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

Omeros Corp

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Industry Major Outlook

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder - Pipeline Review, H1 2018, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder , complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 5 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder - Competitive Analysis

Key players are making innovative developments in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder industry. The same will help in improving the market performance. Heavy investments are made by major players in the R&D sector

Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

